Sinead O'Connor Talks Alleged Physical and Sexual Abuse by Her Mother in Heartbreaking Interview With Dr. Phil

Sinead O'Connor is addressing recent headlines about her mental health in a deeply personal sit-down with Dr. Phil.

The 50-year-old singer alarmed fans last month when she posted a tearful Facebook video from a motel room in New Jersey, in which she talked about being suicidal. The video, however, isn't the first time O'Connor has made headlines due to speculation about her mental health. Last May, she was found by police after being reported missing in Wilmette, Illinois, and in November 2015, she posted a Facebook message claiming she overdosed.

In a preview of Dr. Phil's interview with O'Connor, airing Sept. 12, the controversial singer talks about her struggles. O'Connor claims she was both physically and sexually abused by her late mother, Marie O'Connor, who died in a car crash when she was 19.