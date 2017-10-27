Singer Teddy Geiger Is Transitioning: ‘This Is Who I Have Been for a Long Time’
By
Teddy Geiger is transitioning.
The 29-year-old singer revealed the news on Instagram on Friday, posting a screenshot of a conversation with a fan who commented “Tell us, why do you look different lately?”
“Okay… because u asked nicely… I am transitioning,” Geiger wrote back. “I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell all y’all. So here goes.”
“Love it or hate this is who I have been for a looooong time,” Geiger continued. “I love u guys. Talk sooooon byeeee.
RELATED: Oprah Asks Charice If She's Thought About 'Transitioning to Become a Male'
“Woke up to so much love. I have the best friends. 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖,” the singer added hours later.
RELATED: Glee' Star Charice Pempengco Changes Name to Jake Zyrus, Says He's 'Overwhelmed' By Fans' Support
Geiger gained notoriety in the music industry with the song “For You I Will (Confidence)" in 2006, after performing on Hilary Duff’s 2005 tour, Still Most Wanted. In 2008, Geiger appeared in the 2008 film, The Rocker, and has since written songs for artists including One Direction, James Blunt and Shawn Mendes.