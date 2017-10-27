Singer Teddy Geiger Is Transitioning: ‘This Is Who I Have Been for a Long Time’

Teddy Geiger is transitioning.

The 29-year-old singer revealed the news on Instagram on Friday, posting a screenshot of a conversation with a fan who commented “Tell us, why do you look different lately?”

“Okay… because u asked nicely… I am transitioning,” Geiger wrote back. “I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell all y’all. So here goes.”

“Love it or hate this is who I have been for a looooong time,” Geiger continued. “I love u guys. Talk sooooon byeeee.