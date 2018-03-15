Sir Ben Kingsley Doesn't Want to Be Labeled a 'Villain' in 'An Ordinary Man' Trailer (Exclusive)

"Everyone needs a villain, war criminal, fugitive. Please! I abhor labels."

That is how Sir Ben Kingsley's character, The General, introduces himself in the trailer for An Ordinary Man, debuting exclusively on ET. "I was inclined to be an ordinary man," The General adds during a scenic stroll, at which point he is abducted and forced to go into hiding.

Brad Silberling (A Series of Unfortunate Events and Jane the Virgin) wrote and directed the thriller, which casts the Oscar-winning actor as, well, a war criminal who strikes up an unlikely friendship with "his only connection to the outside world": his maid (played by actress Hera Hilmar).

Saban Films

An Ordinary Man is in theaters and available digitally and on VOD on April 13.

