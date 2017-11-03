‘Six-Pack Mom’ Sarah Stage Shows Off Post-Baby Body Just 2 Weeks After Giving Birth

Instagram star and model Sarah Stage is best known for her super fit pregnancy body, and only two weeks after giving birth, it seems she’s already lost most of the baby weight!

As part of her Instagram story on Thursday, 33-year-old Stage, who gave birth to her second child, Logan Alexander, via C-section, responded to requests from female fans to get on the scale. She included a picture of her weight -- 124.8 lbs -- with the message, “Going to keep on sticking to my nutrition guide."