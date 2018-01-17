Skylar Astin Takes Over for Justin Timberlake in 'Trolls: The Beat Goes On' -- Hear His First Song (Exclusive)

Justin Timberlake might be a bit too "Filthy" for Trolls these days, so when the colorful, glitter-farting dolls start streaming on Netflix in their new series, Trolls: The Beat Goes On, Branch, the troll formerly voiced by Timberlake, will be played by Pitch Perfect's Skylar Astin, who expects the show will be a "huge home run."

"Branch has been in a bunker for quite some time, so they're trying to get him to come out of his shell. And they know how to press his buttons," he explains in this featurette, exclusively debuting on ET, also teasing of the series, "It really lets you know what fun, exciting things the trolls do on a daily basis…Trolls' comedy is happy, kind, positive, but also there's a shred of irreverence in there."

Netflix

Anna Kendrick's Queen Poppy, meanwhile, will now be played by Amanda Leighton of This Is Us and The Powerpuff Girls. (So if Poppy sounds a little like Blossom, that's why!) The Beat Goes On also has another Pitch Perfect connection: the original songs will be written by Pitch Perfect 3's Alana Da Fonseca. You can hear a bit of Astin's favorite track, "Forgive Me," in the above video.

Check out the opening credits for Trolls: The Beat Goes On:

And here is the series' official synopsis:

"Picking up where the film left off, the Netflix original series is an all-new chapter in the endlessly upbeat adventures of the Trolls as Poppy, Branch and all of Troll Village keep the party going in their fantastical forest home… Now that peace has come to Troll Village, Queen Poppy throws a party so the Trolls can become friends with the Bergens. If only it were that easy!"

Trolls: The Beat Goes On streams on Netflix on Jan. 19.

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Timberlake Says 1-Year-Old Son Silas Recognizes His Character in 'Trolls' (Exclusive)

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Dress Up as Trolls for Halloween With Cute Son Silas: Pics!

Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick Perform Adorable 'Trolls' Duet at Cannes