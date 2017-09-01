Smash Mouth's Steve Harwell Rushed to Hospital, Band Cancels Concert

Harwell spoke to the website, and said that doctors informed him that he was suffering the effects of his cardiomyopathy, which is a condition that makes it hard for the heart to deliver blood to the body, and can lead to heart failure.

According to the 50-year-old musician, he has been on oxygen and IVs since being admitted to the hospital and doctors have also prescribed him steroids and inhalers. Harwell also claimed that he has been feeling unwell for the past four days, but it only got really bad on Thursday, leading him to cancel Smash Mouth's show.