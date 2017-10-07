'SNL' Goes Hard on Gun Control in Politically Charged 'Weekend Update': 'This Shouldn't Be a Partisan Issue'

This week's Saturday Night Live may not have featured Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump, but they still dove in to tough political topics.

In light of last Sunday's tragic Las Vegas massacre that killed 58 and injured over 500 more, Weekend Update co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che used the top of the show's comedy news segment to join the chorus of people calling for gun control after the shooting.

"The investigation into the tragedy of Las Vegas this week has sparked a larger debate in America between people who want common sense in America and people who are wrong," Jost noted in a joke that landed with sobering sincerity. "This shouldn't be a partisan issue. The guy had 47 guns. No one should own 47 of anything."

"We gotta do something about the guns in this country," Che agreed, skewering many Republican congressmen's allegiance to the National Rifle Association. "Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said that he wants Congress to look into some proposals for gun control, but first he wants to look into this brief case from the NRA."

