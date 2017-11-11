'SNL' Tackles Hollywood Sexual Harassment Scandal With Visit From H.R. in Brilliant 'Weekend Update' Sketch

The quiz continued with questions that should be obvious (but seem to confuse some of the more terrible people in the world) such as "when is it OK to have a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old?" (answer: "never") and, "When talking to a co-worker in the office, where should you keep your penis?" (Answer: "In your pants").

While Jost passed the test, Claire from HR didn't take much solace in it.

"I'm sure I'll be back next week, and the week after that, forever and ever, because all of this isn't just a scandal and it didn't just start last week. It's just actual reality for half of the population," Claire said somberly before drinking some hand sanitizer in an attempt to cleanse her soul.