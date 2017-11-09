Sofia Richie and Dad Lionel Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together -- See the Pics!

Lionel and Sofia's appearance together comes just a few days after the model was spotted with her rumored beau, Scott Disick, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Upon learning of his daughter's involvement with the 34-year-old reality star, the "Hello" singer told Us Weekly last month that he was "scared to death."

"Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on,” Lionel expressed. “I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?"

See more of Sofia and Scott's recent vacation in the video below.