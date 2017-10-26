Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Step Out for Dinner Date With Pals: Pic!
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are back stateside!
After a romantic trip to Italy, the couple is back in Los Angeles and catching up with friends. Richie and Disick were photographed enjoying a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu on Wednesday, with a couple pals along for the ride.
Disick looked casual in khakis, white sneakers and cool bomber jacket, while Richie dressed up in high-waisted jeans, a black crop top, matching sandals and an oversized coat.
The 19-year-old model returned to the U.S. last week, making a glamorous appearance at Bvlgari's flagship store re-opening in New York City on Friday after her Italian escapades with Disick.
A source told ET last week that the couple is "happy and having fun for now" after reconnecting romantically in the past few months. As for Disick's ex, Kourtney Kardashian, the source said that she's not concerned about his relationship.
"At this point Kourtney isn't interested in Scott as a romantic partner,” the source explained. “All that matters to her is that he is a good father to their children. He loves his kids and he's good to them. She does not care who he dates or who he spends his time with.”
