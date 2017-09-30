Sofia Richie Congratulates Dad Lionel on 'American Idol' Gig: 'Proud of You'

On Friday, after weeks of speculation, it was confirmed that Lionel and Luke were the last two judges to join the show.

"HELLO @AmericanIdol! Excited to announce that I will be on the judges panel w/@katyperry@LukeBryanOnline & host @RyanSeacrest," Lionel tweeted after the news was announced. "#TheNextIdol."

The country singer also shared a video of himself voicing his excitement about joining the singing competition show.

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton, a good buddy of Bryan and The Voice coach, shared his thoughts with ET about how the "Kick the Dust Up" singer would do as a judge.

"I think people are going to realize just how dumb he really is when they see him on national television, in an environment where there's no script," Shelton joked of how he thinks Bryan will do on Idol. "But you're also gonna see what a great, great, dude that guy is."

