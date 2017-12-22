Sofia Richie Goes Pantless as Sexy Santa While Scott Disick Films Her Dancing -- Watch!

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are enjoying the holidays together.

The 34-year-old reality star recorded his 19-year-old model girlfriend on Instagram wearing white boy shorts and a Santa sweater while dancing in the kitchen to her father Lionel Richie's greatest hit, "All Night Long," on Thursday night.

The couple, who is spending their first Christmas together, appeared to be having a blast. During their night together, Disick also played an "ice trader" game with his girlfriend, which included him throwing ice cubes at Richie.

Meanwhile, Richie also posted a pic of their pasta dinner on her Instagram Stories, writing, "feasting with my <3."

Earlier this month, the lovebirds made their first public appearance at DuJour's Jason Binn And WellNEST Celebrate Miami Beach's Art Basel Kick-Off at The Confidante. Richie wore a black mini-dress with strappy heels, while her beau sported black slacks, matching shoes and a dress shirt that he buttoned halfway.

