Sofia Richie Is Now a Brunette -- See the Transformation!

Nothing says the holidays like a fresh 'new do... right?



Sofia Richie hit the hair salon on Wednesday, sitting in a chair for quite a few hours to get a brand new color.



The 19-year-old model, who's known for her bright blonde locks, gave fans a heads up about the transformation in the early afternoon, sharing a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story that showed her draped in a black smock as foils lined her head.

Sofia Richie/Instagram

Four hours later, she made the big reveal: Sofia is now a brunette!

Sofia Richie/Instagram

The dark chocolate locks are a major change for the It Girl, but we wouldn't be surprised if her big sis, Nicole Richie, is a fan already. After all, Nicole is a total hair chameleon herself.



There were no signs on Sofia's Insta of her new boyfriend, Scott Disick, but we've seen plenty of PDA from them as of late. The couple -- who made their May-December romance public in September -- wasn't afraid to show off their relationship while taking in Art Basel in Miami, Florida, earlier this month.



Watch the video below for more on their first public appearance.



