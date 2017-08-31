Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Snuggle on Set of Their New Movie -- See the Pics!
After nearly two years of wedded bliss, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are finally sharing the screen together!
The couple co-stars in their new movie, Stano, but it's their time off-camera that has everybody talking. Vergara and Manganiello couldn't help but share pics of themselves cozying up during their downtime on set on Wednesday.
RELATED: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Film Together for the First Time: See Their Sweet On-Set Chemistry!
"#setlife🎥 #ny mi ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Vergara captioned a snap of herself and Manganiello cuddling on the steps of their trailer.
Manganiello posted the same pic to his own Instagram, alongside another photo of his wife snuggled up in his lap.
Stano tells the story of a man (Manganiello) who returns to the Bronx after 17 years in prison, as he attempts to make amends for a violent mistake he made as a kid that robbed him of the love of his life (Vergara) and his professional baseball career.
RELATED: Sofia Vergara Sports New Bangs at Birthday Bash With Hubby Joe Manganiello: Pics!
It's been a busy few months for Vergara, who has also been shooting Modern Family -- and recently posed nude on the cover of Women's Health magazine. Find out Manganiello's reaction to her revealing shoot in the video below.