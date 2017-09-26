Sofia Vergara and Kaley Cuoco Are the World’s Highest-Paid TV Actresses -- See How Much They Make

The women of comedy are making the big bucks!

Forbes released their 2017 list of World’s Highest-Paid TV Actresses and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara is the top earner, pulling in a whopping $41.5 million before taxes. The website points out that this is largely due to the actress' endorsement deals.

The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco is second on the list, garnering $26 million.