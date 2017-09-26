Sofia Vergara and Kaley Cuoco Are the World’s Highest-Paid TV Actresses -- See How Much They Make
The women of comedy are making the big bucks!
Forbes released their 2017 list of World’s Highest-Paid TV Actresses and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara is the top earner, pulling in a whopping $41.5 million before taxes. The website points out that this is largely due to the actress' endorsement deals.
The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco is second on the list, garnering $26 million.
Other female sitcom stars rounding out the top 10 include The Mindy Project's Mindy Kaling and Vergara's Modern Family co-star, Julie Bowen.
As for the women taking on more dramatic roles in television, Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo is the third highest-paid actress, tied with Kaling, grossing $13 million.
Scandal's Kerry Washington, Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay and House of Cards' Robin Wright are also in the top 10.
It's an exciting time for women in television, as Reese Witherspoon pointed out to ET after her HBO show, Big Little Lies, won big at the 2017 Emmy Awards.
"I think about the little girls out there who watch women be the architect for their own stories and write their own stories and produce them and act in them, and take the power back, and be motivated by motivating them," Witherspoon said of the award-winning show. "To have four women nominated for one show is pretty extraordinary."