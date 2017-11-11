Sofia Vergara and Priyanka Chopra Are the Ultimate Gal Pals At L.A. Event

Sofia Vergara and Priyanka Chopra are flawless.

The Modern Family star and the Quantico beauty looked lovely at the David Webb x Stop Cancer charity event in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.

Vergara was radiant in a floral strapless maxi dress, which she paired with peep-toed black and gold heels. She kept her straight hair down and sported a red lip.

Meanwhile, Chopra rocked an edgier look, wearing a yellow-and-black gingham Preen By Thornton Bregazzi off-the-shoulder gown and black heels. Both actresses wore David Webb jewelry.