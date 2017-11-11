Sofia Vergara and Priyanka Chopra Are the Ultimate Gal Pals At L.A. Event
Sofia Vergara and Priyanka Chopra are flawless.
The Modern Family star and the Quantico beauty looked lovely at the David Webb x Stop Cancer charity event in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.
Vergara was radiant in a floral strapless maxi dress, which she paired with peep-toed black and gold heels. She kept her straight hair down and sported a red lip.
Meanwhile, Chopra rocked an edgier look, wearing a yellow-and-black gingham Preen By Thornton Bregazzi off-the-shoulder gown and black heels. Both actresses wore David Webb jewelry.
The ladies appeared to be having a great time, laughing and drinking champagne together with host Elizabeth Chambers.
That same night, Chopra sent a sweet message to Vergara on Instagram, writing, "U are always so much warmth and happiness @sofiavergara lovely to see you again. ❤️😂🌸🥂🎉 #ladiaries."
ET caught up with Chopra last month at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her film, Pahuna: The Little Visitors, where she discussed how she is doing her part in giving women more opportunities in Hollywood.
