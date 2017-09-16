Sofia Vergara Celebrates Son Manolo's 26th Birthday -- See the Pics!
Happy birthday Manolo!
Sofia Vergara celebrated her son's 26th birthday at TAO LA on Friday, and couldn't help but share all the fun pics to Instagram.
"Happy bday hijo!! @manologonzalezvergara ❤️❤️🎈🎂 @taola," the 45-year-old actress wrote alongside a sweet pic of Manolo posing with his birthday cake.
"It has been 26 years since i escaped my mother's womb. And i only have these amazing people and beautiful people who care about me to show for it," Manolo captioned a slideshow on Instagram. "#OfficialMemberOfAARP #ImOldAsFuck #WakingUpzhurts Gracias Ma por la mejor cena de mi vida!!"
Vergara pulled out all the stops for her son's birthday celebration, as they dined with close family and friends in TAO's private sky box. Afterwards, the group (sans Vergara's husband, Joe Manganiello, who was out of town) continued the festivities at Avenue Los Angeles.
Vergara and Manganiello have been filming their new movie, Stano, in New York. See more on the actress in the video below.