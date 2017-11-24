Sofia Vergara, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving: Pics!

Gobble gobble! Even the stars took a break from the red carpet on Thursday to celebrate Thanksgiving with their loved ones.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganello threw one of their legendary bashes, complete with turkey hats and lots of social media love.

Justin Timberlake was on daddy duty, putting the finishing touches on a particularly tasty marshmallow-topped pie.

And Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez went for a post-meal bike ride “down on the farm.”

Here’s what some of your favorite celebs were up to: