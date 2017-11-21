Sofia Vergara Talks Two-Year Wedding Anniversary With Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara is blissfully in love with husband Joe Manganiello.
The 45-year-old actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Tuesday, and talked about celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary on Wednesday. Vergara and Manganiello tied the knot on Nov. 22, 2015 with a lavish ceremony in Florida.
"I'm very lucky," Vergara told DeGeneres about her marriage. "I must have done something really right in my life to get that reward."
When DeGeneres remarked that the Modern Family star is a good person, Vergara cracked, "I'm good but I'm not a very, very good person. But, he's better than me."
ET spoke to Vergara in September, when she talked about one of the qualities her handsome husband loves about her.
"He always, actually, tells me, he's like, 'You know, one of the things that draws me so much to you is that you were, like, the first woman [who] I went out with that is really, really, like, independent,'" Vergara said.
"And I don't need to ask anyone for anything," she added. "You know, you want to give it to me, then give it to me. I'm not asking. I receive gifts, but [I don't need them]. And he loves that and, you know, he supports everything I do and it's amazing."
Watch below:
RELATED CONTENT:
EXCLUSIVE: Sofia Vergara Explains Husband Joe Manganiello's Absence From the Emmys
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Snuggle on Set of Their New Movie -- See the Pics!
Sofia Vergara Poses Completely Nude for 'Women's Health,' Reveals Joe Manganiello's Reaction: Pics!