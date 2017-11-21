Sofia Vergara Talks Two-Year Wedding Anniversary With Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara is blissfully in love with husband Joe Manganiello.

The 45-year-old actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Tuesday, and talked about celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary on Wednesday. Vergara and Manganiello tied the knot on Nov. 22, 2015 with a lavish ceremony in Florida.

"I'm very lucky," Vergara told DeGeneres about her marriage. "I must have done something really right in my life to get that reward."

When DeGeneres remarked that the Modern Family star is a good person, Vergara cracked, "I'm good but I'm not a very, very good person. But, he's better than me."