Solange Knowles Debuts Platinum Blonde Braids at New York Fashion Week -- See Her Fresh Look!

Knowles long locks not only varied in width, but they reached her hips and were adorned with a mix of clear and wooden beads.



She rocked a neutral palette to let the braids be the main focus of her look, but the outfit was anything but boring -- a gray long-sleeved crop top and high-waisted, wide-leg black pants showed off her tiny waist. She completed her look with cat-eye sunglasses, large silver safety pin-inspired hoops, clear chunky cocktail rings and tan heeled boots.