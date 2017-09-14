Solange Knowles Debuts Platinum Blonde Braids at New York Fashion Week -- See Her Fresh Look!
Solange Knowles keeps switching things up!
The "Don't Touch My Hair" singer debuted platinum blonde braids during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, when she performed at the Maryam Nassir Zadeh show.
Knowles long locks not only varied in width, but they reached her hips and were adorned with a mix of clear and wooden beads.
She rocked a neutral palette to let the braids be the main focus of her look, but the outfit was anything but boring -- a gray long-sleeved crop top and high-waisted, wide-leg black pants showed off her tiny waist. She completed her look with cat-eye sunglasses, large silver safety pin-inspired hoops, clear chunky cocktail rings and tan heeled boots.
The bold look is a major departure from the hot mama's previous 'dos this summer. She spent most of the warmer months rocking her natural dark curls, much like this style she sported at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans in July:
And this shorter 'do at the 21st Annual Webby Awards in New York City in May:
