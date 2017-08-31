Solange Knowles to Hold Benefit Concert for Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts
Solange Knowles is giving back to her hometown of Houston, Texas, in the wake of the Hurricane Harvey devastation.
The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she is throwing a benefit concert in Boston, Massachusetts, with all proceeds going towards hurricane relief efforts.
"I will be doing a special 'Orions Rise' show in Boston, and ALL proceeds will go towards Hurricane Harvey Relief," Knowles wrote. "I'm committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love. See you September 28th Boston, I thank you in advance for making this a special meaningful night!"
Knowles' sister, Beyonce, has already made a "significant donation" to Hurricane Harvey relief, according to the singer's lifelong pastor, Rudy Rasmus.
"She's starting out with a significant donation, and that donation is getting us to launch out into some areas that help us more effectively impact the communities that have been the most affected," Rasmus told ET's Kevin Frazier via FaceTime. "She has, over the years, been very generous to our cause, and we continue to work together. She has been a huge benefactor to our efforts here in Houston, Texas."
The siblings are just two of the many celebrities who have been donating and helping out following the deadly Texas storm. Sandra Bullock and Leonardo DiCaprio have each donated $1 million, Jamie Foxx announced that he will be holding a telethon on Sept. 12 to raise money for those in need, andBachelor Sean Lowe and Miranda Lambert have volunteered with rescues.
For more on how to help/donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, please click here.
