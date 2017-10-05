Solange Knowles Rocks Stylish New Bleached Short Hairdo -- See the Fresh Look!
Solange Knowles is sporting a fresh new look!
The 31-year-old singer stepped out to host Surface Magazine's first annual Surface Travel Awards in New York on Wednesday, where she showed off her new short bleached hairdo.
The "Don’t Touch My Hair" singer looked fierce, rocking a metallic orange cut-out Helmut Lang dress, Louboutin shoes and earrings by Laruicci.
Knowles also took to Instagram to share a handful of pics from the event, captioning one of them, "vry rare night out for ya girl hosting @surfacemag awards."
Knowles had previously debuted platinum blonde braids last month during New York Fashion Week, a departure from her big natural brunette curls.
Earlier this week, sister Beyonce and JAY-Z attended Solange's show at Radio City Music Hall in NYC.
Solange later took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support.
“I’ll never forget your faces and the wonder we exchanged last night New York. Thank you #OrionsRise,” she captioned a pic from inside the theater.
