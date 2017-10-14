'Somos Una Voz': See the Stars Who Attended Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's Disaster Relief Benefit

Stars are coming together to raise money for those affected by recent natural disasters, in Puerto Rico, Florida, Texas, Mexico and more.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony held One Voice: Somos Live, a disaster relief concert on Saturday, that broadcast on Univision, Telemundo and NBC from both Miami and Los Angeles, featuring performances from Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani, Chris Martin, Jamie Foxx, Mary J. Blige and more.

In addition to the performers, many celebs -- including Kim Kardashian West, Ellen DeGeneres and Selena Gomez -- turned up to the event to drive awareness and raise money for the American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way, United for Puerto Rico and more.

Read on to see who attended and what they said.