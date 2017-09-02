Sophia Bush Goes on 'Magical' Alaska Adventure -- See the Epic Pics!
Sophia Bush is "still flying high" from her Alaska adventure.
The 35-year-old actress jetted to the wilderness with a few pals and Eddie Bauer last week, and she hasn't stopped posting pics since.
Bush and her crew walked across glaciers, went fly fishing, rode in helicopters and took in the beauty of Alaska's nature.
Check out the amazing pics below:
Earlier this year, Bush opened up about her past relationships and why she's stopped trying to find "the One."
“When you take the pressure of The One off, you’ll open yourself up to endless possibilities,” she said. “You’ll learn to have a truly deep, knowing relationship with yourself first. Then the rest will fall into place. Reasons, seasons, and lifetimes. They’re all valid.”
