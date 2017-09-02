Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Adopt an Adorable Pup Named Porky -- See the Pics!
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are puppy parents!
The Game of Thrones star shared an adorable photo on Saturday of her new husky puppy named Porky Basquiat.
"Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat 🐶," the 21-year-old actress captioned a pic of herself holding Porky. She also tagged the pup's new Instagram page and Jonas.
The DNCE frontman also shared a sweet snap with his furry friend laying in a dog bed on his Instagram Stories.
Porky is already living the fabulous life. On Saturday, he flew in a private jet with Jonas and met the rest of the DNCE crew.
