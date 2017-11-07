Sophie Turner Defends 'Stranger Things' Child Actors' Right to Privacy in Twitter Rant

Sophie Turner knows what it's like to grow up in the limelight.

The 21-year-old actress -- who started portraying Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones when she was just a teenager -- unloaded on the paparazzi in a series of tweets, slamming them for following around the young actors of Netflix's hit show, Stranger Things.

"Damn... seeing fully grown adults wait outside the Stranger Things kids’ hotels, etc, and then abuse them when they don’t stop for them is super weird," she began her Twitter rant on Monday. "A -- what adult in their right mind waits for a CHILD outside their hotel, and b -- is then is offended when the CHILD doesn’t stop?"