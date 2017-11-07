Sophie Turner Defends 'Stranger Things' Child Actors' Right to Privacy in Twitter Rant
Sophie Turner knows what it's like to grow up in the limelight.
The 21-year-old actress -- who started portraying Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones when she was just a teenager -- unloaded on the paparazzi in a series of tweets, slamming them for following around the young actors of Netflix's hit show, Stranger Things.
"Damn... seeing fully grown adults wait outside the Stranger Things kids’ hotels, etc, and then abuse them when they don’t stop for them is super weird," she began her Twitter rant on Monday. "A -- what adult in their right mind waits for a CHILD outside their hotel, and b -- is then is offended when the CHILD doesn’t stop?"
Continuing to defend the child stars' right to privacy, Turner wrote: "It doesn’t matter if they are an actor. They are kids first. Give them the space they need in order to grow without feeling like they owe anyone anything for living their childhood dreams."
The TV star didn't stop there! "Imagine you, a parent, walking with your 13-year-old son/daughter and seeing a fully grown adult pointing their camera phone at your kid," she tweeted. "You would do anything you could to delete that person's photograph, and remove your child from that situation as soon as you could."
"It doesn’t matter if that child happens to be an actor and consented to a professional film crew capturing their moves when in character. That does NOT mean that this child consented to being followed around with a camera in their face," the TV star added. "I don’t care if it 'comes with the job,' it doesn’t."
Turner concluded her Twitter rant by once again slamming the photographers. "How dare you shun and demean that child when they don’t pose for an adult stranger's photograph or walk over and talk to them when they take that NOT CONSENTED FOR photo," she touted. "Doesn’t that go against everything we teach our children anyway? Pshhhh. Some people man."
This wouldn't be the first time the Stranger Things squad has received advice from the Game of Thrones gang. ET caught up with the show's executive producer and director Shawn Levy in June, and he revealed that they asked one of the producers for the HBO program how they were able to keep their plot lines a secret before season two of Stranger Things was released.
"Literally one of our producers consulted with the Game of Thrones producers to learn about their security protocols," he shared. "Because suddenly we were just this little show by two twin brothers [The Duffer Brothers] and a film director and we're like, we think it's cool, but we don't know if anyone's going to watch it. And now we're this thing that the world is paying attention to, and so we definitely had to be a little more careful with our, with our creative secrets."