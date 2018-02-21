Sophie Turner Jams to Taylor Swift's '22' on Her Birthday -- Even Though the Singer Is Fiance Joe Jonas' Ex!

Don't know about you, but Sophie Turner is feelin' 22!

The Game of Thrones star shared a few epic posts to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to celebrate her birthday, including one video rocking out hard while lip-syncing to Taylor Swift's Red single, "22."

And while Swift and Turner's fiance, singer Joe Jonas, have some history -- they dated back in 2008, though the relationship ended with the infamous 27-second phone call -- we're sure the "DNCE" singer doesn't mind. After all, the catchy pop tune is basically a required birthday anthem for 22-year-olds.

Check out the snaps from her amazing story below, which also included an adorable throwback photo, giant balloons and a dance-off to Jay Sean's "Down."

Jonas hasn't appeared in any of his lady love's birthday snaps as of yet, but both have posted pics from their vacation in the Maldives -- and we did meet the middle JoBro's "new friend."

Brb. In paradise @cocopriveprivateisland #CocoPrive A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Feb 19, 2018 at 10:57am PST

You're doing 22 right, Sophie! Happy birthday!

