'Sopranos' Star Frank Vincent Dies at 78

Vincent was best known for playing vicious mob boss Phil Leotardo on The Sopranos, but also had roles in Raging Bull (1980), Goodfellas (1990) and Casino (1995).

He received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Garden State Film Festival in 2005 and was nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2007 and 2008 for his work on The Sopranos. Vincent won the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series award in 2008, which he shares with his co-stars.

Hollywood quickly took to social media to mourn Vincent's death: