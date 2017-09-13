'Sopranos' Star Frank Vincent Dies at 80

Rest in peace, Frank Vincent.

The Sopranos star died on Wednesday after complications from heart surgery in New Jersey, ET confirms. He was 80. According to his rep, Vincent died peacefully, surrounded by his family.

Vincent was best known for playing vicious mob boss Phil Leotardo on The Sopranos, but also had roles in Raging Bull (1980), Goodfellas (1990) and Casino (1995).

He received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Garden State Film Festival in 2005 and was nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2007 and 2008 for his work on The Sopranos. Vincent won the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series award in 2008, which he shares with his co-stars.

Hollywood quickly took to social media to mourn Vincent's death:

Damn the Great Frank Vincent has passed Consummate NYC actor from Goodfellas,Raging Bull & Sopranos.Good guy who had a great sense of humor pic.twitter.com/JOVl0zEFRQ — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 13, 2017

He's gone to get his shinebox. #RIPFrankVincent — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 13, 2017

Rest in peace, Frank Vincent, unless of course they decide to develop your gravesite into condominiums in 6 months pic.twitter.com/gT60c2NIuh — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) September 13, 2017

RIP Frank Vincent. Tell 'em all up there to get their shineboxes. #Legendpic.twitter.com/lJ7cS0H9DA — Jerry O'Connell (@MrJerryOC) September 13, 2017

RIP Frank Vincent, who delivered one of the best movie lines of all time: Now go home and get your shinebox pic.twitter.com/ezJwKD0osv — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 13, 2017

A memorial for Vincent will be held on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Caggiano Memorial Home in Montclair, New Jersey.

Sopranos star James Gandolfini died in 2013. Hear more from his co-stars in the video below.

