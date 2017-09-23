Soul Singer Charles Bradley Dies at 68 After Cancer Battle

Rest in peace, Charles Bradley.

The soul singer died on Saturday after battling cancer, ET confirms. He was 68.

Bradley blossomed as a singer later in life, releasing his first album, No Time for Dreaming, in 2011 at age 62. He started performing in the '90s under the name Black Velvet as a James Brown impersonator, before catching the attention of Daptone co-founder Gabriel Roth, who began releasing singles by Bradley in 2002.

Bradley was the subject of a documentary, Soul of America, which premiered at South by Southwest in 2012, and released two more albums after No Time for Dreaming -- 2013's Victim of Love and 2016's Changes.