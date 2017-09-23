Soul Singer Charles Bradley Dies at 68 After Cancer Battle
Rest in peace, Charles Bradley.
The soul singer died on Saturday after battling cancer, ET confirms. He was 68.
Bradley blossomed as a singer later in life, releasing his first album, No Time for Dreaming, in 2011 at age 62. He started performing in the '90s under the name Black Velvet as a James Brown impersonator, before catching the attention of Daptone co-founder Gabriel Roth, who began releasing singles by Bradley in 2002.
Bradley was the subject of a documentary, Soul of America, which premiered at South by Southwest in 2012, and released two more albums after No Time for Dreaming -- 2013's Victim of Love and 2016's Changes.
He was diagnosed with stomach cancer in October 2016, and received a clean bill of health earlier this year, before the cancer returned and spread to his liver.
According to Bradley's rep, the singer died surrounded by family and friends, including members of bands he worked closely with throughout his career. In lieu of flowers, his rep requests that donations be made to the following organizations: All-Stars Project and Music Unites.