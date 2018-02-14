‘Southern Charm’ Star Cameran Eubanks Admits First-Time Parenting Is Making Her ‘Go Crazy’ (Exclusive)

You can always count on Cameran Eubanks to keep it real about, well, anything -- and that now includes motherhood!

The Southern Charm star, and first-time mom, is opening up about her experience with parenting (so far) in ET’s exclusive digital check-in, which was filmed about a month after she gave birth. Cam and her husband, Jason Wimberly, welcomed their first child, daughter Palmer, this past November.

“The thing that surprises me most about being a new mom is your time is no longer your own,” the 34-year-old confesses. “You no longer have true freedom, unless you have a nanny, which I don’t have, but don’t think I haven’t researched them, because I’m starting to go crazy.”

This new chapter of Cam’s life will be featured on season five of Southern Charm, which premieres on Bravo later this year.

“At this point in my life, going to Target feels like a vacation of sorts,” she jokes. “Haven’t gotten out much in the past four weeks. So, yes, definitely the most surprising thing is, your time is not your own, and you really, really miss your freedom.”

“Oh, and, the fact that I am able to make milk is nuts to me,” Cam adds. “Like, it’s crazy that I am my child’s food source. I’m the milk maid. So, that’s interesting.”

In the last few weeks, though, Cameron's time as a “milk maid” ended. At the end of January, the reality star announced on Instagram that she was “done” with breastfeeding.

“Gave it a good almost three months and I am retiring the boobs,” she wrote. “Writing this in hopes it will make other mothers feel less alone. You see, I’m not quitting because my milk supply dried up, or because I’m sick. I’m quitting because I’m just plain OVER IT. By CHOICE.”

“I know I will get lectured and judged by this, but it doesn’t bother me,” she continued. “I need some freedom back for my sanity, and the bottle and formula will allow that. You are NOT a bad mother if you don’t like breastfeeding. A happy mama is the best gift you can give your baby. (At least in my opinion.)”

