Speedskater Maame Biney Reveals the Craziest Moment From the Olympic Opening Ceremony (Exclusive)

Maame Biney is all about positivity.

The 18-year-old short track speedskater is a first-time Olympian at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang and a Team Kellogg's athlete who embodies what it means to get back up when you get knocked down. While she has been eliminated in competition this year, Biney is already resolved to represent Team USA in 2022.

ET interviewed the resilient athlete during the games, where she shared some advice for others with Olympic dreams and expanded on the craziest part of attending the Opening Ceremony.

ET: What have you learned from this year's competition?

Maame Biney: That I need more experience to be on top and I’m really excited to go back home to train and get that experience.

Viewers look up to you whether you win or lose, what advice do you have?

Just keep smiling. It’s not going to be a bad day, every day, so keep smiling.

Which athletes were you most excited to meet during the Olympics?

Shaun White, for sure – because it’s Shaun White and he’s amazing. I met him the day he got his gold medal and he was very excited about it. It was awesome to be a part of that.

Which events, outside of your sport, are you most excited to watch?

Hockey – I watch long track and that’s exciting, for sure. I’ve never been to a hockey game before and am excited to go to the women’s gold medal game!

What was the craziest moment from the Opening Ceremony?

Knowing that there are so many athletes there who are so good and have worked hard to be at that moment. It was crazy to walk in with the other athletes from the USA – everyone wanted to be in the front!

What's life really like in the Olympic Village?

It’s like a normal dorm or apartment. I live with other skaters -- you have your own living space and a common area where people can come in and talk. I like it a lot.

Readers love learning about what athletes eat. What's your game-day meal?

For breakfast, I eat eggs and toast – but it’s a special treat when my dad brings home a box of chocolate Frosted Flakes! For lunch or dinner, I usually stick to chicken, steak and vegetables – the simple things.

What's something you're looking forward to eating (or treating yourself to) following the competition?

Burgers and fries – and churros for dessert.

If your life was made into a movie, who would you like to play you and why?

Zendaya Coleman. I used to watch her all the time on the Disney Channel!

