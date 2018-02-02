Spice Girls Reunite at Geri Halliwell's House -- Including Victoria Beckham!

Spice Girls fans are freaking out, and for good reason!

For the first time in six years, we got confirmation of a meetup between all five members from the '90s girl-group in London on Friday. Emma Bunton, Melanie C., Melanie B. and Victoria Beckham all spent the day at Geri Halliwell's house, with their manager, Simon Fuller.

Beckham, aka Posh Spice, was the first to post a photo from their fun day, captioning it, "Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x."

Baby Spice (Bunton) posted the same picture, writing, "Great catch up with my spicy girls! #bffs always ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

The rest of the ladies followed suit, with Ginger Spice (Halliwell) revealing that "#girlpower is alive and well ❤️."

Photographers captured pics of the girls arriving to Halliwell's house, as lunch from Planet Organic was delivered to the home. Beckham was seen arriving with Fuller in a black Mercedes, while Melanie C. and Bunton, chic in similar peacoats, flashed smiles as they walked up to Halliwell's mansion.

Friday's meetup is extra special, given the fact that Beckham hasn't been seen with the girls at prior reunions over the last few years. All five of the ladies were last seen together when they performed during the closing ceremony at the 2012 Olympics in London.

No word on what the latest reunion means just yet (ET has reached out to reps for all the girls for comment), but we can only hope this isn't the last time we'll see them all together in 2018.

In the meantime, watch the video below to hear highlights from their latest get together, sans Beckham.

