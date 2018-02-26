Stacey Dash Is Running for Congress in California

If you live in California's 44th District, Stacey Dash wants to represent you in Washington.

The Clueless star turned conservative activist filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Monday to run for Congress as a Republican. Her campaign is called "Dash to D.C." The South Los Angeles district is currently represented by Democrat Nanette Barragán, who was elected in 2016.

Dash tweeted about her political aspirations on Monday.

Formal statements coming. For those mocking for the district I live in...open your minds. It’s time to for me to put up or shut up and I want to serve great people. — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 26, 2018

I live in the 44th unlike some who don’t live in their districts. Thank you to those who offered their support. — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 26, 2018

Obviously, Dash's foray into conservative politics precedes this filing. The 51-year-old actress has become known for making controversial statements, including about transgender people and feminism in a 2016 interview with ET's Nischelle Turner.

"It's tyranny by the minority. Why do I have to suffer because you can't decide what you wanna be that day?" Dash told ET with regard to Caitlyn Jenner and whether trans people should be allowed to use the bathroom that corresponds to their gender identity. "It's your body! So, it's your decision, right? We all make choices."

"OK, then go in the bushes. I don't know what to tell you, but I'm not gonna put my child's life at risk because you want to change a law," Dash continued. "So that you can be comfortable with your beliefs -- which means I have to change my beliefs and my rights? No."

Dash, who became a Fox News contributor in 2014, was briefly suspended in 2015 over a profanity-laden remark she made on-air about former President Barack Obama. Dash left Fox after her contract was not renewed in fall 2016.

