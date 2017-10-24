Star Jones Engaged to Ricardo Lugo -- See the Ring!

Star Jones is a bride-to-be!

ET confirms that the former co-host of The View is engaged to Ricardo Lugo. The two showed up to the Angel Ball 2017 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Monday night, and Jones looked super glamorous in a green gown and statement necklace -- but all eyes were on the new ring she was wearing on that finger.

"Perfect night @gabriellesangels #AngelBall together," she captioned a selfie from her date night with Lugo.

PHOTOS: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged: See the Gorgeous Ring!

Sharing her excitement for the evening, she captioned another Instagram image: "Dressing up for the #angel ball for @gabriellesangels is one of my favorite nights of the year! Time to raise some more serious money for #cancerresea."

Perfect night @gabriellesangels #AngelBall together. A post shared by starjonesesq (@starjonesesq) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

Jones first went public with her relationship in July 2016 when she and Lugo attended an event in Bridgehampton, New York.

This will be the 55-year-old TV personality's second marriage. She filed for divorce from Al Reynolds in 2008 after four years of marriage.

Getty Images

Jones isn't the only star to announce her engagement this month. John Stamos also revealed that he popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Caitlin McHugh.

Check out his romantic, Disney-themed proposal:

Related Gallery