Star Jones Engaged to Ricardo Lugo -- See the Ring!

Star Jones is a bride-to-be!

ET confirms that the former co-host of The View is engaged to Ricardo Lugo. The two showed up to the Angel Ball 2017 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Monday night, and Jones looked super glamorous in a green gown and statement necklace -- but all eyes were on the new ring she was wearing on that finger.

"Perfect night @gabriellesangels #AngelBall together," she captioned a selfie from her date night with Lugo.