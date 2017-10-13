News

Star Sightings: DNCE Hits the Mall, Miley Cyrus Visits 'Tonight Show,' JWoww & Snooki Host Wrap Party & More!

By Emily Krauser‍
DNCE at Westfield
Let's get our shop on!

There's no place a Jersey kid likes more than a mall, so it was quite fitting that Joe Jonas and his DNCE bandmates helped celebrate the reopening of Westfield Century City in Los Angeles on Oct. 3. 

DNCE at Westfield
Also on the fashion front, Miley Cyrus donned a white T-shirt, splattered overalls, MOSCOT’s black MENSCH frames and a statement necklace as she sat alongside Jimmy Fallon for the “No Big Deal” segment during on Oct. 5.

Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon - The Tonight Show
Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz looked slick in a nude-hued hat, patch-covered denim jacket, skinny gray pants and tan boots at the Men’s Fitness Game Changers event at Sheats-Goldstein Property in Los Angeles on Sept. 28.

Pete Wentz
And we can't get enough of the pretty neon pink dress star Samira Wiley wore to the launch event of Pay It Plan It, a new mobile feature from American Express, on Oct. 3.

Samira Wiley in pink dress
There was also plenty of celebrating to be had this month. Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi hosted the second season wrap party for their Awestruck and go90 show, , at STK downtown in New York City on Oct. 6. The reality stars' crew got treated to packed gift bags at the soiree that included ROVA Flying Selfie drones, Jersey Shore Cosmetics and It’s a 10? hair care products.

JWoww and Snooki
Nearby, the cast of Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency -- Hannah Marks, Sam Barnett,​ ​​​​​​Elijah WoodJade Eshete and Mpho Koaho, took part in a FANDOM and Twitch-presented panel on New York Comic Con’s Live Stage on Oct. 6.

Cast of Dirk Gently's Holistic Agency at NY Comic Con
Following his sold-out performance at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall in early October, Tony Bennett was the guest of honor at a private party for a group of his friends and family at the newly opened Magic Hour Rooftop Lounge in Moxy Times Square.

Tony Bennett at Tao
After the Houston Rockets beat the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 9, Chris Paul invited a few of his teammates, including , as well as Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, to a D’USSE-sponsored dinner at NYC's Jue Lan Club to celebrate the victory.

Chris Paul, James Harden and Travis Scott
Tituss Burgess and Dustin Ross hung out with a friend at OUT Magazine’s 25th Anniversary celebration on National Coming Out Day at the PH-D Rooftop Lounge at The Dream Downtown in New York City. The soiree was presented by Barefoot Wine & Bubbly, Professor Marston & The Wonder Women and TD Bank.

Out Magazine 25th anniversary party
And rounding out the Manhattan sightings, Conan O'Brien was spotted picking up gifts for friends at the Grand Bazaar NYC indoor and outdoor market on Oct. 8.

Conan O'Brien at Grand Bazaar NYC
Down in Memphis, Tennessee, Cage the Elephant put on an electric set during opening night of the inaugural MEMPHO Music Festival on Oct. 6.

Cage the Elephant at MEMPHO
On the opposite coast, Heidi Klum, ex-husband Seal, their four children and Heidi’s mother, Erna, celebrated daughter Lou’s 8th birthday at Toscana in Brentwood, California, on Oct. 9. The family sang Happy Birthday" to Lou as the staff brought out a cake, and then the whole clan posed for photographs with the staff. “The family seemed happy to be together. Everyone wore birthday party hats including Heidi and Seal," an eyewitness told ET. "Heidi looked beautiful in a long black dress and had on very little makeup."

Olivia Munn also took part in a birthday celebration, though hers was for her friend, Cara. The LEGO Ninjago Movie star and a group of her closest girlfriends toasted their pal with rose and munched on shrimp cocktails, oysters, avocado toast and Hamachi crudo as they enjoyed brunch at The Highlight Room’s Grill on Oct. 8. “I heard a quote once that said ‘Hang out with people who make you forget to look at your phone.’ That applies to zero of the people in this photo. 😜 love my friends," Munn wrote on Instagram.

Eva Longoria also dined at the hot spot, eating dinner at the grill atop DREAM Hollywood on Oct. 3 for a second day in a row. The Desperate Housewives star took in the sunset as she sipped on Napa Cabernet wine, shared the classic flatbread and chilled seafood platter with her two male friends and made a meal out of the crispy chicken sandwich.

Ab-tastic! Over at Exchange LA, Steve Aoki didn’t just show off his toned tummy, he also premiered his new song, “Champion,” at his collaboration with the STRONG by Zumba bootcamp-style workout class on Oct. 3.

Steve Aoki at Zumba
James Maslow attended Smile Train & Wilhelmina Models' World Smile Day Party at Poppy in West Hollywood on Oct. 5, where guests like Randy Jackson, Sean Combs, Chance the Rapper and Jeannie Mai, sipped on Absolut Elyx vodka and Perrier-Jouet Champagne.

James Maslow
Ted Danson did one better on the liquor front, touring the Diageo Facility in Plainfield, Illinois, on Oct. 4 to see firsthand how Smirnoff vodka is made.

Ted Danson at Smirnoff factory
Halloween hasn’t even passed yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start thinking about the winter holiday season! Kathryn Hahn helped Febreeze share #LiveNaughtySmellNice hacks at an event in L.A. on Oct. 5.

Kathryn Hahn febreeze party
Meanwhile, avid gamer Joel McHale was named host of Doritos and Mountain Dew’s “Drop Zone,” where hundreds of the new Xbox One X consoles will be gifted to fans.

Joel McHale- XBOX
Serayah got ready on set with Bioré Skincare’s Self-Heating One-Minute Mask on Oct. 4.

Serayah - Biore on set
And Team USA hopeful Chloe Kim was spotted enjoying Nabisco’s RITZ crackers while preparing for the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games on Oct. 2.

Chloe Kim - Ritz crackers
