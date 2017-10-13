Star Sightings: DNCE Hits the Mall, Miley Cyrus Visits 'Tonight Show,' JWoww & Snooki Host Wrap Party & More!

Eva Longoria also dined at the hot spot, eating dinner at the grill atop DREAM Hollywood on Oct. 3 for a second day in a row. The Desperate Housewives star took in the sunset as she sipped on Napa Cabernet wine, shared the classic flatbread and chilled seafood platter with her two male friends and made a meal out of the crispy chicken sandwich.

Ab-tastic! Over at Exchange LA, Steve Aoki didn’t just show off his toned tummy, he also premiered his new song, “Champion,” at his collaboration with the STRONG by Zumba bootcamp-style workout class on Oct. 3.