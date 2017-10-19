Star Sightings: Goldie Hawn & Derek Hough Get Dancing, Janet Jackson Experiences 'Magic Mike' & More!
It's time to break out those dancing shoes!
Goldie Hawn and Derek Hough were among the celebs on hand for the grand opening of Just Dance Los Angeles on Oct. 11. The duo posed with Dancing With the Stars alum Julz Tocker on the red carpet, and other famous faces in attendance included another DWTS pro, Sharna Burgess, as well as Haley Reinhart, Lady Victoria Hervey, Big Time Rush's James Maslow and Alfonso Ribiero.
Janet Jackson was also dancing in the aisles, but for a very different reason -- she spent a night off from her State of the World Tour by taking in a performance of Magic Mike Live at Las Vegas’ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Oct. 13.
Aaron Paul was also in Sin City that same night. He celebrated his grandmother’s 90th birthday with family, including his pregnant wife, Lauren, at TAO Asian Bistro in the Venetian. The group enjoyed the seabass, orange chicken and pepper steak, and they completed their meal with a celebratory dessert.
Sofia Richie's vacation took her much farther away -- Venice, Italy, to be exact! She kept warm while sightseeing along the city's famous canals on Oct. 18 with her new man, Scott Disick, bundling up in a gray shearling coat from Sandro’s Fall/Winter 2017 collection.
A-listers also had a ton of cozy dates with their significant others this week.
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler were spotted having lunch at Coffee Commissary in Burbank, California, on Oct. 15. The couple kept to themselves in a table by the corner, appearing relaxed in the crowded restaurant as they sat across from each other and didn't show any obvious PDA. Hudgens looked casual in a black top, hoop earrings and a braided 'do during the meal.
Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa and Joe Gorga crossed the river into Manhattan for a night out during the New York City Wine & Food Festival on Oct. 13, where they snapped pics with deli brand DI LUSSO’s salami sandwich art installation.
Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney, were welcomed back to Brooklyn with a kick-off party hosted by SMIRNOFF vodka at New York City’s Pioneer Works on Oct. 14.
Clad in a gray sweatsuit and boots, Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a date night with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, at Taverna Tony in Malibu, California, on Oct. 13. The duo arrived at the restaurant at around 7 p.m. and was seated at a round table, where the restaurant's owner, Tony Koursaris, treated them to several dishes. According to the eyewitness, the couple didn't show any PDA but looked "very chill" and "like a normal couple stepping out for some food." They later shared a dessert, which is when they were overheard talking about the reality star's sister, Khloe Kardashian. They left at around 8 p.m., with Bendjima footing the bill.
Kardashian's youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, stepped out that same evening with her BFF, Jordyn Woods, for an early dinner at Toca Madera in West Hollywood, where they enjoyed tacos, Mexican rice and street corn. The 20-year-old beauty mogul kept a low profile and hid any signs of a baby bump in an oversized black hoodie. Two nights later, Jenner’s ex, rapper Tyga, was spotted at the same hot spot, dining with a group of friends until the restaurant closed.
And Carlos and Alexa PenaVega bonded with a sweet pup at the seventh annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards, which were hosted by Beth Stern and James Denton and sponsored by the Lois Pope LIFE Foundation, Inc. The event, which was also attended by Lacy Chabert, Vivica A. Fox, Daisy Fuentes, Danielle Fishel and Bailee Madison, will air on the Hallmark Channel on Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Plenty more stars were indulging in new hot spots, grand openings or their own achievements!
Josh Duhamel celebrated the second Los Angeles pop-up of Made by Google at a special event featuring a performance by Jaden Smith.
Bill Murray was the first to host an event at the newly opened Mondrian Park Avenue Hotel in New York City on Oct. 16, where he had a face-off with Woody Harrelson. The duo was joined by the likes of Tobey Maguire and Guns N’ Roses, and all the guests got to sip on Heineken beers and Slovenia Vodka and Maestro Dobel Tequila cocktails.
Alessandra Ambrosio co-hosted the MARAJÓ Haircare launch party with her fellow Victoria’s Secret model, Erin Heatherton, in Beverly Hills on Oct. 12, where the beauties were surrounded by Brazilian dancers and enjoyed music by Caroline D’amore.
Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan had a little fun at Fat Sal’s Grand Opening Party for their new restaurant in Encino, California, on Oct. 15.
Ricky Gervais was also among those in a celebratory mood. SiriusXM announced this week that the British comedian would be returning to the airwaves with a new show, Ricky Gervais Is Deadly Sirius, which will broadcast from London, New York City and other locations around the world. "I started out in radio, and SiriusXM made me an offer to return that I couldn't refuse," Gervais said.
Cassie put her best foot forward at Beautique in New York City on Oct. 5, where she was also celebrating the release of her new song, “Love a Loser.”
Kimmy Robertson -- who plays everyone's favorite receptionist, Lucy Brennan, on Twin Peaks-- was one of a few of the Showtime revival's stars who felt like they were back in Washington state when they attended the Double R Diner Pop-Up on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles on Oct. 18.
Famous faces packed the house at Delilah in West Hollywood on Oct. 18, where Dave Chappelle held a surprise, impromptu two-hour show for 150 people. An eyewitness tells ET that Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and O’Shea Jackson all sat together at the same table, and just like any other guest getting their chuckles in, their phones were taken away at the door in order to enjoy the night. Attendees noshed on chicken tenders, hamburgers, veggie burgers, truffle fries, pita chips, chicken sliders, shrimp cocktail, carrot soufflé and vegan kale salad for their main meals and were treated to ice cream sundaes and carrot cake for dessert.
Plus, Hailee Steinfeld posed for a moody snap in a pair of Privé Revaux shades to celebrate the release of the company's second collection of handcrafted eyewear.
Also on the fashion front, Hailey Baldwin looked like a total biker babe when she took to the streets of Los Angeles on Oct. 17 in a black leather jacket and walk shorts by Whyte Studio, which she paired with a cropped tank top and matching handbag.
Martha Hunt toasted the new luxury capsule collection, Logan Hollowell X Marvel's The Thor: Ragnarok, at Milk Studios in Hollywood on Oct. 13, checking out custom zodiac watercolor paintings and enjoying a full-course dinner under the stars.
Then there was fashion designer Nikki Lund, who hung out with former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi backstage during Los Angeles Style Fashion Week at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Oct. 12. Lund performed four songs with Fishbone’s Angelo Moore as her Rock N Roll Fantasy 2018 Spring collection was shown on the runway.
Naomi Campbell looked ah-may-zing at the PAT McGRATH LABS Unlimited Edition Launch at Sephora Herald Square in New York City on Oct. 12. The glamorous evening featured celeb makeup artist McGrath's top stylists, muses, fans and celebrity friends, including Amanda Lepore, Paloma Elsesser and Snoop Dogg's son, Cordell Broadus.
Also in the Big Apple, Norman Reedus goofed around with a Ravage Wines knight on the black carpet at Comic Con’s Heroes After Dark party on Oct. 6.
Meanwhile, Camila Alves McConaughey led an educational seminar at Yummy Spoonful's First Foods Pump Station, an educational event on first foods for babies, in Santa Monica, California, on Oct. 11.
