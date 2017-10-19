Star Sightings: Goldie Hawn & Derek Hough Get Dancing, Janet Jackson Experiences 'Magic Mike' & More!

Clad in a gray sweatsuit and boots, Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a date night with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, at Taverna Tony in Malibu, California, on Oct. 13. The duo arrived at the restaurant at around 7 p.m. and was seated at a round table, where the restaurant's owner, Tony Koursaris, treated them to several dishes. According to the eyewitness, the couple didn't show any PDA but looked "very chill" and "like a normal couple stepping out for some food." They later shared a dessert, which is when they were overheard talking about the reality star's sister, Khloe Kardashian. They left at around 8 p.m., with Bendjima footing the bill.



Kardashian's youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, stepped out that same evening with her BFF, Jordyn Woods, for an early dinner at Toca Madera in West Hollywood, where they enjoyed tacos, Mexican rice and street corn. The 20-year-old beauty mogul kept a low profile and hid any signs of a baby bump in an oversized black hoodie. Two nights later, Jenner’s ex, rapper Tyga, was spotted at the same hot spot, dining with a group of friends until the restaurant closed.



And Carlos and Alexa PenaVega bonded with a sweet pup at the seventh annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards, which were hosted by Beth Stern and James Denton and sponsored by the Lois Pope LIFE Foundation, Inc. The event, which was also attended by Lacy Chabert, Vivica A. Fox, Daisy Fuentes, Danielle Fishel and Bailee Madison, will air on the Hallmark Channel on Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.