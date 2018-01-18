Star Sightings: Justin Timberlake Parties With G-Eazy, Candace Cameron Bure & Daughter Adorably Match & More!

New year, new celeb parties!



Justin Timberlake was spotted in 1 OAK NYC's VIP section alongside owner Richie Akiva. The 36-year-old singer surprised the crowd with a preview of his new single, “Supplies,” off his upcoming album, Man of the Woods. Later in the evening, Halsey and G-Eazy appeared after shooting Saturday Night Live, with JT even getting goofy with the rapper.

Alison Brie and Milo Ventimiglia celebrated Los Angeles Confidential's Awards Issue party, presented by Cadillac, at Jeremy West Hollywood. The GLOW star, rocking a white Roland Moure jumpsuit, was joined by some of her castmates, including Betty Gilpin and Kimmy Gatewood.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Los Angeles Confidential Magazine

Candace Cameron Bure and her look-alike daughter, Natasha, matched in pretty in pink outfits at Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries 2018 Winter Television Critics Association event in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 13.

Jeremy Lee/Alexx Henry Studios

Charlotte McKinney supported creative director Bianca Whyte at an intimate dinner celebrating WHYTE STUDIOS’ 2018 collection at Wolf restaurant in Los Angeles.

Michael Simon/Startraks

Christian Siriano adorably cradled Coco Rocha’s baby bump at the 81st Annual YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund Awards Dinner at the New York Marriott Marquis on Jan. 9. The evening honored the designer with the Entrepreneur of the Year Award, plus nearly $1.4 million in scholarships were awarded throughout the evening.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund

Dexter Darden and Dove Cameron hammed it up at the Vanity Fair and Focus Features celebration of Paul Thomas Anderson’s film, Phantom Thread, at Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont on Jan. 10.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

When they weren't attending soirees, celebs were getting their sweat on!

Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski got their fitness on together, attending a workout class run by Sarah Bowling at the yoga and recording studio 3 CHORDS, located on Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip, on Jan. 15. Seyfried snapped a selfie with a neon “Rock. Roll. Flow.” sign before refreshing with on-tap Whalebird Kombucha.

3 Chords Studio

Jason Derulo led a Zumba fitness class at The Beat Box Studio in Culver City, California, on Jan. 16. After busting a move, Derulo told ET, “My favorite body part to tone is abs! Everything is really centered around the abs. It’s your core, it’s the middle of your body. If you have a strong core, you can build up the other muscles really easily.” Derulo’s least favorite body part to tone? “Legs!” And when it comes to indulging, the singer insists on having a crumpet with cookie butter.

Zumba

Speaking of indulgences, Amy Adams, her husband, Darren Le Gallo, and their 6-year-old daughter, Aviana, enjoyed burgers, fries and a huge Cookies n’Cream CrazyShake milkshake at Black Tap's Midtown Manhattan outpost after seeing Hamilton on Broadway on Jan. 14.



And as far as cute kids go, it's hard to top the adorableness that is Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter, Luna! Teigen shared this absolutely precious photo of her baby girl taking a ride in a pink Little Tikes Horse & Carriage on Jan. 4. “*meryl streep voice* “Go.," the proud mama captioned the pic.

*meryl streep voice* “Go.” A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 4, 2018 at 7:50pm PST

Styx’s Tommy Shaw attended CES in Las Vegas on Jan. 9, stopping by the NASA booth for a tour and to share how NASA’s deep-space missions inspired the band’s latest album, “The Mission.”



