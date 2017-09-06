Star Sightings: Kaia Gerber Celebrates Her Sweet 16, Justin Bieber Makes a Surprise Appearance & More!

Justin Bieber was also in the mood to party! He made a surprise appearance at the L.A. premiere party for Rory Kramer’s new MTV show, Dare to Live, on Aug. 29.



The Canadian singer had previously FaceTimed the videographer congratulations on his show, but said he wouldn't be able to make it to the launch. "Then at the party, Rory was in the dance circle, spun around and JB was there with a smug smile on his face!" a source told ET. "Rory threw up his hands and hugged Bieber when he saw him and then brought him to say hi to his parents.”

The eyewitness adds that the Biebs -- who knew Kramer's parents from staying with them at his lake house -- was dancing and having a great time. Though he didn't stay very long, he was reportedly "really sweet and cool to everyone."