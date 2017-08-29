Star Sightings: Katy Perry Parties After the VMAs, Leonardo DiCaprio and Orlando Bloom Head to Vegas & More!

After her concert at NYC’s Madison Square Garden on Aug. 19, Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka were joined by their famous friends, including Adrien Brody and Kate Beckinsale, for a post-show dinner at Philippe. Her group of 30 dined in the Warrior 1 room, where they drank bottles of Dom Perignon Rose and indulged in chicken satay and Beijing chicken.



Gloria Estefan had a similar idea just hours after the final curtain came down on her autobiographical show, On Your Feet, sitting with a large group in the main dining room of Japanese restaurant Zuma New York on Aug. 27.



Nearby, Lili Reinhart had some fun at the St. Ives Mixing Bar in New York City on Aug. 14, creating her own custom face scrub with natural ingredients.