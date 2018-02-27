Star Sightings: Kourtney Kardashian Parties in Sexy LBD, Charlize Theron Heads to Daytona & More!

Ballers meet Hollywood's elite!



Kourtney Kardashian got all dolled up during the NBA All-Star Weekend. The reality star hit up Rémy Martin’s MVP Weekend Experience event at the LIV pop-up at Avenue Los Angeles on Feb. 18, which was hosted by French Montana and attended by her fellow celebs like Odell Beckham Jr. and Pharrell Williams.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Diddy helped kick the weekend off by hosting an SBE party at Nightingale on Feb. 16. Usher, Jermaine Dupri and Flo Rida joined the rapper and his sons for the high energy party thrown by MADE Nightlife at the popular West Hollywood nightclub.

MADE Nightlife/Ursus Magana

Empire actress Serayah and 13 Reasons Why star Ajiona Alexus were also spotted partying that night at SBE's APEX Social Club pop-up at Hyde Sunset. Other guests included Mickey Rourke, Blake Griffin, LeBron James and EJ James, and there was even a surprise performance by Too Short.

Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com

Also in the City of Angels over the weekend, Chance The Rapper stepped out at New Era Cap's premiere party for producer Mike Will Made-It's new track, "Aries (Yugo) Part 2," which features Pharrell Williams, Big Sean, Rae Sremmurd and Quavo of Migos. Rae Sremmund hosted the event, held on Feb. 18 at 1 OAK LA, where Jordyn Woods and her bestie, Anastasia "Stassie Baby" Karanikolaou snapped selfies in their private booth as Jhené Aiko and Jessica Szohr danced to a DJ set by Osh Kosh.

Misha Vladimirskiy/Getty Images

While Beyonce and Blue Ivy were in L.A for the NBA All-Star Game, Jay-Z was celebrating the birthday of his friend and business partner, Roc Nation Sports President Juan “OG” Perez, at Zuma New York, a Japanese izakaya restaurant in Midtown, on Feb. 19.

Charlize Theron may not have been on the court, but she still had sports on the brain. The Atomic Blonde star headed to Florida to serve as the Honorary Starter at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 60th Annual Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18.

Getty Images

One week later, Kenan Thompson had the same honor when he gave the command to start the engines at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, on Feb. 25.

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

There were also major celebrations to be had for Brielle Biermann. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star turned 21 in style with a wild party weekend in Miami, Florida. She was spotted sipping on a $630 bottle of Opus One wine at Prime 112 on Feb. 24 while wearing a $2,500 black & gold Balmain dress before heading to LIV at Fontainebleau, where Rita Ora surprised the crowd by performing her and Alesso’s hit, “Anywhere.”



"20? don't know her!" the birthday girl captioned a pic of herself holding "21" balloons.

20? don’t know her! A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on Feb 24, 2018 at 9:07pm PST

Ashley Greene walked into her 30th birthday party hand-in-hand with her fiance, Paul Khoury. The pair enjoyed a meal at Innovative Dining Group’s ROKU Sunset in West Hollywood, California, on Feb. 24, before heading to Blind Dragon, a karaoke bar and lounge.

Hellmuth Dominguez

Following his performance at the Brit Awards on Feb. 21, Justin Timberlake made his way to the Roundhouse in London, England, to perform a midnight show in front of 300 of his biggest fans on Spotify Premium. The guests enjoyed a magical immersive experience inspired by the Tennessee native’s new album, Man of the Woods, that lasted for over an hour and also included hits from his back catalog.

Getty Images

Calvin Harris hit the stage too, getting the crowd at OMNIA Dayclub in Los Cabos, Mexico, pumped up during his headlining set on Feb. 23. The evening was part of Hakkasan Group and Grupo Vidanta's grand opening weekend unveiling of the Ultimate Entertainment District, which includes OMNIA as well as Herringbone Los Cabos, SHOREbar Los Cabos, and Casa Calavera, all at Vidante Los Cabos resort.

Conor McDonnell

Torrey DeVitto and Marina Squerciati were also enjoying some fun in the sun in Mexico. They went shopping, took in sunsets and enjoyed the spa during a girls trip over the President's Day holiday weekend at Live Aqua Boutique Resort Playa del Carmen.

Karla Ruiz

There were plenty of other reasons to celebrate as well!



Desiree Hartsock, DeAnna Pappas, Ashley Hebert and Trista Sutter attended WE tv's launch of the Bridezillas Museum Of Natural Hysteria on Feb. 22 in New York City. The free exhibit is open to the public for two weeks and celebrates the season 11 reboot of Bridezillas, premiering March 2 on WE tv.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Image

BJ Novak went to Toca Madera restaurant in Los Angeles on Valentine's Day, enjoying a boys night out and dining on dishes like chipotle caesar salad and Ensenada-style tacos with sea bass.



Sports Illustrated model Brooklyn Decker enjoyed dinner at TAO in The Venetian as part of a bachelorette party in Las Vegas on Feb. 24. After starting their night off in the restaurant, the 12 women headed up to the nightclub where they partied at a VIP table.



That same evening, Keyshia Cole surprised partygoers at Drai’s Nightclub atop The Cromwell in Sin City when she joined Drai’s LIVE resident artist, Trey Songz, on stage for a performance of her hit “Let It Go” on Feb. 24.

Brandon Pearson/Tony Tran Photography

One night earlier, YouTube star Mamrie Hart dined at Beauty & Essex in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with a friend. The two enjoyed the oysters, empanadas, tomato soup and grilled cheese dumplings and spaghettini.



Also getting her food on was La La Anthony, who enjoyed the Ultimate Feast at Red Lobster in NYC’s Times Square. “It’s my FAVORITE time of year at @RedLobster -- Lobsterfest!!!,” she wrote on Instagram on Feb. 20.

How about some drinks with those meals? Rachel Zoe sipped on The Original Margarita with Cointreau to celebrate the liquor brand’s 70th anniversary on Feb. 22, aka National Margarita Day.

Cointreau

On the charitable front, Busy Phillips and her husband, Marc Silverstein, brought their daughter Cricket to True Pablove, the 8th Annual Family Valentine’s Celebration held by the national U.S. pediatric cancer non-profit at Casa Vertiga in downtown Los Angeles on Feb. 11. Thomas Lennon, Johnny Knoxville and Kathryn Hahn also attended the event, which raised over $110,000 for cutting-edge pediatric cancer research and arts programming.

Pablove Foundation

Meanwhile, Pitch Perfect’s Anna Camp and Life in Pieces' Thomas Sadoski will be starring in a new stage thriller, Belleville, which will only run 24 performances from April 18 through May 13 at the Pasadena Playhouse in Southern California.

