Star Sightings: Lorde Wows the Crowd at Life is Beautiful Festival, Ariana Grande Dances in Hong Kong & More!

Following his Saturday afternoon set at Marquee Dayclub in the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, DJ Khaled was briefly joined by Kesha at a private dining room at TAO Asian Bistro in the Venetian on Sept. 23. The “Praying” singer, who was in town to perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, congratulated Khaled on his festival performance before heading to her own table in the restaurant’s loft, where she enjoyed the chicken fried rice, lobster wontons and short ribs. As for the producer, he and a group of 20 noshed on sea bass, orange chicken and spicy tuna.