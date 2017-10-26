Star Sightings: Nick and Vanessa Lachey Spend Date Night at a Benefit Gala, Sophia Bush Speaks Up and More!

Other starlets enjoyed getaways, near and far away from the City of Angels.

Amanda Stanton indulged her daughters, Kinsley and Charlie, with a luxe, fun-filled family vacation at the Pendry Hotel in San Diego. They enjoyed a lavish dinner of seafood and sashimi at Lionfish Modern Coastal on Oct. 20, followed by cannolis and ice cream for dessert. The next day, they lounged at the Pool House before the Bachelor alum met up with a few friends for some adult fun at the Oxford Social Club.