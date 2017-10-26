Star Sightings: Nick and Vanessa Lachey Spend Date Night at a Benefit Gala, Sophia Bush Speaks Up and More!
Celebs have been stepping out for great causes this October!
Before getting booted from Dancing With The Stars, Nick Lachey and his wife (and fellow DWTS contestant!) Vanessa joined Top Chef Kids co-host Curtis Stone and his wife, actress Lindsay Price, on the red carpet at AdoptTogether's Annual Baby Ball Gala at Neuehouse in Hollywood on Oct. 21.
Tom Welling, Amy Smart and Twilight's Rachelle LeFevre were also among those taking in the the carnival-themed soiree, which Vanessa and Curtis were co-hosting. The duo helped raise over $138,000 during the evening's live auction and also inaugurated "World Adoption Day," which has been designated as Nov. 9.
'DWTS': Vanessa Lachey Recovers Flawlessly After Wardrobe Malfunction
Sophia Bush was the keynote speaker at Create & Cultivate’s Second Annual Style Summit in Houston Galleria in Texas on Oct. 21. During her chat, the Chicago P.D. alum shared some of the blunt advice she’s known for and even opened up about what she would tell her 20-year-old self.
“I was nervous about letting people down. I didn’t know that when I was 21 and started working in television that I didn’t have to answer every question journalists asked me to be polite,” she admitted. “You don’t have to please other people before you please yourself. You don’t have to stay in a job that makes you unhappy. You don’t have to stay in a relationship that makes you unhappy. If you’re pretty sure that guy you’re dating is lying to you, he is. Let it go. I learned that one the hard way.”
Adam Lambert was a special guest at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles’ Big Bash Gala honoring Netflix’s Cindy Holland at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Oct. 20. The gala, hosted by Big Brother Travis Van Winkle (The Last Ship) and Big Sister Kelly Sullivan (Too Close to Home), raised $535,000 to support BBBSLA programs.
Star Sightings: Goldie Hawn & Derek Hough Get Dancing, Janet Jackson Experiences 'Magic Mike' & More!
And ET’s Kevin Frazier gave a moving speech during the Thurgood Marshall College Fund Gala in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 23. Celebs like Jussie Smollett and Vivica A. Fox were in attendance, as were members of Congress, Miss USA 2016 Deshauna Barber and NBA Hall of Famer Bob Lainer. Glennis Grace performed for the 1,600 guests.
Other starlets enjoyed getaways, near and far away from the City of Angels.
Amanda Stanton indulged her daughters, Kinsley and Charlie, with a luxe, fun-filled family vacation at the Pendry Hotel in San Diego. They enjoyed a lavish dinner of seafood and sashimi at Lionfish Modern Coastal on Oct. 20, followed by cannolis and ice cream for dessert. The next day, they lounged at the Pool House before the Bachelor alum met up with a few friends for some adult fun at the Oxford Social Club.
Following her secret wedding to Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander was spotted pushing her AWAY and Louis Vuitton luggage at Ibiza Airport on Oct. 18 as they prepared for their honeymoon.
WATCH: Alicia Vikander Sizzles in Red Hot Polka Dot Bikini as Michael Fassbender Flaunts His Six Pack in Ibiza
Olivia Culpo and Hannah Ferguson spent the weekend with pals Devon Windsor, Caroline Lowe, Daniela Braga and Nadine Leopold, to celebrate their friend Shanina Shaik’s engagement to DJ Rukus at the Confidante Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida -- where they were also filming their upcoming reality TV show, debuting next year! The gorgeous girls kicked off their weekend with cocktails at Talde before soaking up the sun beachside and in cabanas at the pool and dining at Bird & Bone.
There was tons of music in the air as well!
Niall Horan couldn’t help but smile as he performed during his album release party at iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, California, on Oct. 20.
On the opposite coast, Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry put on a special performance at Yours Truly, the VIP nightclub inside the newly opened Mondrian Park Avenue hotel in New York City. She sang hits like “Rapture” and “Heart of Glass” for concertgoers, who included Malin Akerman and Scott Caan.
PICS: Rock Out With These Stars on Tour
Ashley Benson was also in the Big Apple -- and rocking out! The Pretty Little Liars alum paired an over-sized Misfits tee with skinny jeans, graphic print oxford creepers and a gold Mini Mini Jewels initial dog tag necklace while out and about Manhattan on Oct. 15.
Speaking of skulls, let's not forget that Halloween is just around the corner! Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval dressed up as Gambit for the 2017 MAXIM Halloween Party at the Los Angeles Center Studios on Oct. 21. Plenty of his fellow reality stars turned out for the Karma International-produced soiree, where they sipped on Provincial Vodka, Tsingtao beer and Morning Recovery.
PICS: Stars Get in the Halloween Spirit!
Meanwhile, Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant had her co-stars on hand at a pop-up event for her new beauty line, EveryHue Beauty, at the Showroom in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 25.
Click through the gallery below for even more must-see star sightings.