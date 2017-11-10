Star Sightings: Reese Witherspoon Steps Out in Southern Style, Emily Ratajkowski Rocks a Teensy Mini & More!
The stars can't stop living it up in style -- and can you blame them?
Reese Witherspoon showed off looks from the spring 2018 collection of her fashion line, Draper James, at Root & Bone in NYC’s East Village on Nov. 2. Not only did she get to style some of her favorite pieces at the Nov. 2 affair, the Tennessee native also happily enjoyed breakfast treats like biscuits and grits at the Southern-style restaurant.
Emily Ratajkowski was just as fashionable in her nude ruched mini when she pulled up to Goldie Hawn’s Gold Love-In gala on Nov. 3 in a lux Lyft ride.
Rocking a black-and-white striped turtleneck and vintage-style bell bottoms by DROMe, Girls alum Zosia Mamet celebrated the debut of Rebag’s first pop-up store, Handbag Heaven, in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 7.
Kate Upton showed love for her now-husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, by rocking a custom STACKED Collection jacket that featured his last name and number on Nov. 6, a couple of weeks ahead of his team’s World Series championship run.
Modern Family star Ty Burrell looked quite dapper himself while hosting the 8th Annual Movies by Kids screening and awards show during the Kids in the Spotlight Film Festival gala on Nov. 4.
Also on the awards front, Selena Gomez's BFF, Francia Raisa, received the 2017 Hero Award from Erica Greve at the Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit, presented by RE:defined Coffee House and sponsored by COOLA Suncare, at the Four Seasons Resort & Club Dallas in Texas on Nov. 4.
Good deeds were done all around Hollywood as well!
Brooke Burke-Charvet and her kids, Shaya and Heaven, were among the 2,000 guests at Santa Monica Pier's Pacific Park on Nov. 5 for the 18th Annual Mattel Party on the Pier, which supports UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital. “My family is honored to be a part of their annual Party on the Pier… it’s a fun way to support all of the life-changing work the hospital does for sick patients and their families,” the actress said.
Rashida Jones hosted the PROJECT MC2 Part 6 Netflix premiere and Q&A session at the Google Space in Venice, California, on Nov. 7 with Project Mc2 cast members Genneya Walton, Victoria Vida, Mika Abdalla, as well as girls from Black Girls Code.
And Camila Cabello was among those helping Marriott #LoveTravels ambassador Enrique Santos and Marriott International show gratitude and support for the first responders who’ve been helping those affected by the recent natural disasters in the United States and Mexico while performing at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina concert in Miami, Florida.
There were plenty of foodie adventures as well.
Laguna Beach star Lo Bosworth joined Camilla Belle at the Cosmopolitan and Art of La Soirée, held at La Sirena in New York City on Nov. 2. Belle teamed up with Cointreau for the holiday-inspired evening, which brought guests back to the glam of New York City in the late ‘80s, when the cosmo drink was invented.
Cardi B grabbed dinner with her fiancé, Offset, at Toca Madera in West Hollywood on Nov. 8. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper showed off her engagement ring and cozied up to her man as they dined on A La Roca, tacos and street corn.
On the opposite coast, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski dined with family and friends during his team’s bye week at New York City’s new westside restaurant from chef David Laris, EDEN Local. His group enjoyed steaks, burgers, pork and a coconut dessert, as well as shots and espresso martinis, during their dinner on Nov. 3.
Plus, chef Roy Choi enjoyed some of the chow at the private tasting and cereal party he hosted with Starry Kitchen’s Nguyen Tran and Badmaash’s Nakul and Arjun Mahendro at the LINE hotel in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood during Kellogg’s and Taste Talks Food and Drink Festival.
Britney Spears enjoyed a night out at OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Nov. 2. Looking lovely in a form-fitting black dress and heels, the “Pieces of Me” singer arrived around 11 p.m. and sat at a VIP table inside the luxe Heart of OMNIA lounge with a group that included her brother, Bryan Spears, boyfriend Sam Asghari and some of her backup dancers.
Also out on the town, James Marsden was all smiles at the 34th Annual Breeders’ Cup World Championships at the Thoroughbred Club Racetrack in Del Mar, California, on Nov. 4.
Megan Fox and Dave Bautista got their game faces on, hosting a night of gaming in Venice, California, on Nov. 3 to preview the upcoming launch of the new Xbox One X console. The duo joined Xbox Live Sessions to play Call of Duty: WWII, and they were also joined throughout the night by fellow celebs like Will Arnett, Thomas Middleditch, AJ McLean, Taryn Manning, Issa Rae, Breckin Meyer and Wayne Brady.
Musicians Michael Stipe and Patti Smith were also in a partying mood, attending a soiree in celebration of the Pathway To Paris Concert for Climate Action at New York City’s Yours Truly at the Mondrian Park Avenue on Nov. 4.
Meanwhile, Claws stars Jenn Lyon, Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston and Karrueche Tran dug into a lip-shaped cake last weekend while vacationing at the Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All-Inclusive Adults Only resort in Mexico, where they were celebrating the wrap of their show’s first season.
The cast and creative team of Friends! The Musical Parody were into revelry as well, celebrating the opening night of their off-Broadway production, which runs at St. Luke's Theatre, at the Brazen Tavern in New York City on Nov. 2.
Plus, Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley filmed a special Veteran's Day episode of his INE Entertainment-produced web series, The Hook, at Topgolf Nashville in Tennessee on Oct. 23.
