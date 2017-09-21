Star Sightings: Sarah Hyland and Julianne Hough Live it Up at the Emmys, Ed Sheeran Visits Hooters & More!
Last weekend was a major one in Hollywood, thanks to the 2017 Emmys!
Sarah Hyland got her hands on Ferrari Trento wine when she stepped into the Backstage Creations Giving Suite at the Emmys on Sept. 17.
One day earlier, Shameless co-stars Shanola Hampton and Emma Kenney showed off their #PilotPurpose Mottos at the Pilot Pen & GBK Pre-Emmy Awards Celebrity Gift Lounge on Sept. 16.
PICS: See All the 2017 Emmys Red Carpet Arrivals!
Debra Messing made sure to keep Zyrtec on hand to keep allergies at bay as she got ready for Emmy weekend events on Sept. 16.
Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev and Lea Michele kicked off the weekend by meeting up at the pre-Emmy Variety and Women in Film 2017 TV bash at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, California, on Sept. 15, where guests sipped on specialty SVEDKA Vodka cocktails during the soiree, which was sponsored by Mercedes-Benz.
EMMYS 2017: Julianne Hough is Fabulous in Floral -- See Her Youthful Look!
Accompanied by her daughter, Cheryl Hines picked out her favorite Aladdin water bottle at Kari Feinstein’s Style Lounge, presented by Ocean Spray, at the Andaz in Hollywood on Sept. 14.
Luis Fonsi was at a different awards show this weekend. He was on hand at the 30th Hispanic Heritage Awards at the historic Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 15, accepting the Trailblazer Award and performing his smash hit, “Despacito.” He also left a message of inspiration on a culturally inspired piece of art by local artist Juan CRI Pineda, which will be donated by Johnnie Walker to the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. The awards show will air on PBS on Oct. 6.
You know what other time of the year it is? Fall! That’s why Heidi Klum didn’t waste any time getting ready for her favorite holiday! The Queen of Halloween was spotted picking up costumes and décor at a Party City in Los Angeles on Sept. 11.
PICS: All of Heidi Klum's Halloween Bash Costumes
Meanwhile, after performing in Orlando, Florida, Ed Sheeran wound down at a local Hooters. “Tour can get weird,” he joked on Instagram on Sept. 1.
Sheeran was in Florida before Hurricane Irma hit, but Kristen Bell was in the state as the storm struck. Despite the difficult circumstances, she helped thousands of senior residents who were evacuated to her Florida hotel by hosting a few hours of bingo and distributing AquaBall waters (which just so happened to have her Frozen character, Anna, on them!) to those in need.
RELATED: Richard Branson Shares Pics of Devastating Hurricane Damage on Necker Island
Dancing With the Stars pro Alan Bersten was also feeling philanthropic, attending the Heroes for Heroes: Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation Celebrity Poker Tournament & Casino Night Party, supported by PokerStars Helping Hands, at the Avalon in Hollywood on Sept. 10.
Over in New York City, Eva Longoria and Jamie Foxx were all smiles while checking out their Haute Living Los Angeles cover debut at Meatpacking District hot spot Megu on Sept. 13.
MORE: Blake Lively Poses With Kermit and Miss Piggy for 'Love' Magazine
There’s always a few stars hanging out in Sin City! Enrique Iglesias and Kelsea Ballerini were both spotted at Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub inside MGM Grand on Sept. 16. Iglesias, dressed casually in a baseball cap, T-shirt and jeans, was joined by a large group of friends following his performance earlier that night. Ballerini, on the other hand, was there to celebrate a friend’s bachelorette party in a VIP Sky Box, dancing the night away to Tiësto's energetic set before heading out around 3:00 a.m.
Bachelor alums Becca Tilley and Lauren Bushnell made their way to Joliet, Illinois, where they indulged in McDonald’s New Buttermilk Cripsy Tenders at the Chicagoland Speedway on Sept. 17.
Over on the West Coast, Derek Hough made his way to Avenue Los Angeles with a few friends after the IT movie premiere at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre.
And Coldplay’s Chris Martin was spotted releasing some stress as he knocked down pins at Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood on Sept. 14.
Also on the music front, American Idol winner Nick Fradiani was spotted hard at work recording new tunes in the studio for his upcoming EP, Where We Left Off, dropping Oct. 13.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Idol' Reunion! Simon Cowell Says He's Grateful to Kelly Clarkson at 'AGT' Finale
X Ambassadors debuted their new music video for “Ahead of Myself” with a private performance at the Microsoft Lounge in Venice, California, on Sept. 7, where guests got to sip on Interscope Record’s portable Electric Sky wine offerings: pinot grigio, a red blend and rose.
And Melissa Manchester premiered the video for her duet with Barry Manilow, "For Me and My Gal" on Sept. 12, four days after releasing her 21st studio album, The Fellas. Watch it here:
Danica Patrick knows about grinding on the job. She partnered with Excedrin to discuss the impact migraines can have in the workplace at an event in New York City on Sept. 6.
Star Sightings: Kaia Gerber Celebrates Her Sweet 16, Justin Bieber Makes a Surprise Appearance & More!
HGTV stars Jonathan and Drew Scott goofed off at Lowe’s while promoting their new Scott Living furniture line on Sept. 5.
Molly Sims, who just welcomed her third child in January, hosted the LiveHealth Online Summit: Women Connect to Health 2017 in New York City on Sept. 19. The event focused on the complexities surrounding postpartum care.
Speaking of hosting, Chelsea Handler joined Pete Berg at his Los Angeles boxing gym, Wild West Boxing Club, on Sept. 13 to discuss “speaking your truth in a world that isn’t.”
EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea Handler Jokes How 'Narcissist' Blake Shelton Prepared Her for 'Carpool Karaoke'
Snoop Dogg was chatty onstage as well when he participated in The ADCOLOR Conference’s TBWA\ Disruptor Series in the Dolby Ballroom at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles on Sept. 18. Aisha Tyler hosted the conference’s awards show the following day, which included honorees like Jesse Williams and Wilson Cruz and presenters such as Ellen Pompeo and new Emmy winner Lena Waithe.
Thank goodness football is back! LoCash’s Chris Lucas and Preston Brust looked pretty psyched to be at the Pepsi + Washington Redskins NFL Kickoff rally in Leesburg, Virginia, on Sept. 10.
Elisa Donovan helped kick off the fall poolside movie series at Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles on Sept. 18 with a screening of her classic comedy, Clueless.
Is it time for Christmas yet? Hallmark Movies & Mysteries star Holly Robinson Peete visited Debbie Matenopoulos and Mark Steines on the set of Home & Family on Sept. 12 to reveal the network’s holiday movie slate.
LISTEN: Gwen Stefani Teases New Christmas Song With Blake Shelton
Speaking of Steines, the TV host is releasing an adorable new book on Oct. 10 starring his dog, Norbert, appropriately titled, Norbert’s Little Lessons for a Big Life.
Serial entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis filmed the second season of the UPS Store Elevator Pitch YouTube series, which gives small business owners the chance to pitch their businesses to win $10,000 and debuted on Sept. 11.
Click through the gallery below to check out even more star sightings.