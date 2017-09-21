Star Sightings: Sarah Hyland and Julianne Hough Live it Up at the Emmys, Ed Sheeran Visits Hooters & More!

There’s always a few stars hanging out in Sin City! Enrique Iglesias and Kelsea Ballerini were both spotted at Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub inside MGM Grand on Sept. 16. Iglesias, dressed casually in a baseball cap, T-shirt and jeans, was joined by a large group of friends following his performance earlier that night. Ballerini, on the other hand, was there to celebrate a friend’s bachelorette party in a VIP Sky Box, dancing the night away to Tiësto's energetic set before heading out around 3:00 a.m.

Bachelor alums Becca Tilley and Lauren Bushnell made their way to Joliet, Illinois, where they indulged in McDonald’s New Buttermilk Cripsy Tenders at the Chicagoland Speedway on Sept. 17.