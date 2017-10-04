Star Sightings: Vanessa Lachey Has a Mommy & Me Date, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Treats Her Sweet Tooth & More!
It's mommy and me time!
Vanessa Lachey took a break from practicing her Dancing With the Stars routines to host the launch of L.O.L Surprise! in Hollywood on Sept. 29. The mom of three made the day extra special by bringing along her 3-year-old daughter, Brooklyn.
It seemed to be all about family for Hollywood's finest this week. Brooke Burke Charvet brought her husband, David Charvet, and two of their kids to the launch of the new safe ride app, Chrysler and Kango, at iPic Westwood and Tuck Room Tavern in Los Angeles on Oct. 2. The night's VIP guests got to watch a stand-up set from Heather McDonald, who also brought her fam to the event, as well as a special screening of The LEGO Ninjago Movie.
And James Corden hosted a private, family-friendly Xbox playdate event at the Microsoft Lounge in Venice, California, on Sept. 28, where he was joined by celebs like Ty Dolla $ign, Lamorne Morris, AJ McLean, Reid Scott and Emily Osment. Game on!
Meanwhile, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley indulged her sweet tooth at the opening of Compartes Chocolatier’s flagship store at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles on Sept. 27, testing the tasty treats alongside Compartes CEO and Lead Chocolatier, Jonathan Grahm.
Nicole Scherzinger also went to the sweet side, though hers was of the scent variety. She looked red hot as she launched her debut fragrance, Chosen by Nicole Scherzinger, at The Perfume Shop in England's Manchester Trafford Centre in late September.
The stars turned out for plenty of philanthropic efforts as well.
Vanessa Hudgens partnered with Lyft on Sept. 29 for their Round-Up and Donate program, choosing to donate to the American Red Cross following the devastating hurricanes that ravaged Texas, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean in recent weeks.
Actresses and education advocates Issa Rae and America Ferrera participated in a panel at Marriott International’s EmpowerME event at the National Black MBA Association and Prospanica Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 28, where they discussed education, empowerment and using their platforms to drive change.
Chrissy Metz was among the actors making some new furry friends at Beyond Hunger: West Meets East on the Universal Back Lot in Los Angeles on Oct. 1. The animal-filled event benefitted Heifer International, whose goal is to eradicate poverty and hunger globally and at home, and was sponsored by NBCUniversal.
Once Upon a Time star Gabrielle Anwar helped host the InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Kickoff Party on Sept. 28, the first event leading up to the Make-a-Wish Ball on Nov. 4.
There was plenty of partying to be had, too! Aaron Paul helped his pal, actress and model Arielle Vandenberg, celebrate her birthday with a group of their friends at LAVO Italian Restaurant in The Palazzo in Las Vegas on Sept. 30.
Matt Bomer celebrated his Modern Luxury Angeleno cover at the Belvedere at The Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills on Oct. 2. He was surprised with a birthday cake for his 40th birthday, which is coming up on Oct. 11.
Kourtney Kardashian brought her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, to L'Arc nightclub for 1OAK founder Richie Akiva's birthday celebrations during Paris Fashion Week. They were in good company, mingling with models at the Revolve and Perrier Jouet co-hosted soiree, including Naomi Campbell, Jordan Dunn, Taylor Hill, Joan Smalls and Doutzen Kroes.
Regina King dined on salmon and a brussel sprout salad during dinner with friends in the main dining room of Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles on Sept. 30. Metz and Ashlee Simpson Ross were also at the Hollywood hot spot that night, celebrating their respective birthdays.
And fashion designer Nikki Lund was celebrating her birthday at the Carondelet House in Los Angeles on Sept. 27 alongside her friend, Janice Dickinson, with guests enjoying a five-course meal by Tres LA and a birthday cake by Helena Wirth.
Plus, we're still in the middle of Fashion Weeks! The Haim sisters were pretty in pink at the Valentino Spring 2018 Ready to Wear Show at Lycée Carnot in Paris, France, on Oct. 1, where they donned outfits from the famous fashion house.
Also on the sartorial front, Sophia Bush rocked the perfect business casual look -- a black blazer, striped button-down, tan Old Navy “Stevie” sueded ponte knit pants and black boots -- for a meeting in Studio City, California, on Oct. 2.
And Jordyn Woods played DJ at a preview for new store Riley Rose at the Glendale Galleria in the L.A. area on Sept. 28.
On the opposite coast, magician David Blaine met up with filmmakers JR and Ladj Ly at the premiere screening for Social Animals and Blackpills’ documentary, The Clichy-Montfermeil Chronicles, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Sept. 28.
